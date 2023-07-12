Virat Kohli To Ajinkya Rahane: How Indian Players Fared In Windies In Tests
12 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The Indian team is all set to return to Test cricket after a month-long break.
India will start their new World Test Championship cycle 2023–2025 against the Windies, and they will aim to reach the WTC final once again.
Team India will play their first test match against the Windies in Dominica on July 12.
Team India will begin the transition process against the West Indies, as they have included young players in the squad.
Here are the records of Indian Players in the West Indies in test matches so far.
Veteran Indian batsman Virat Kohli has amassed 963 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.61, including one century.
Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 60 wickets in 11 matches, with four 5-wicket hauls so far in the West Indies.
Ravindra Jadeja has scored 197 runs and also has a century in the West Indies and with the ball he has taken 16 wickets.
Ajinkya Rahane has been the standout player in the West Indies so far. The batter has made 514 runs in six matches at an average of 102.8, with two centuries.
