WI Vs IND: Rohit Sharma Eyes Special Milestone Ahead of First ODI
27 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Indian captain Rohit Sharma is eyeing on a special milestone ahead of first ODI against Windies.
The right-handed batter having 9,825 runs currently with 30 centuries and 48 half-centuries in 243 ODI matches.
Rohit has an average of 48.63 in the one-day format.
The Indian skipper has an eye to come closer to completing his 10,000 runs in limited-over cricket.
He will join the elite club by becoming the sixth Indian player to score 10,000 runs in ODIs.
Rohit Sharma is just 175 runs short from reaching the milestone.
India after winning the Test series by 1-0, will now play the three-match ODI series.
The first ODI match will take place in Bridgetown on July 27, Thursday.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: WI Vs IND: Virat Kohli Eyes Huge Milestone Ahead Of First ODI