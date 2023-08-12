WI Vs IND: Top Five Players To Watch Out For In Fourth T20I
12 Aug, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Hardik Pandya: He has smashed 63 runs and picked up 4 wickets in this series so far.
Suryakumar Yadav: His blistering knock of 83 guided India to a dominating seven-wicket victory in the 3rd T20I to stay alive in the series.
Nicholas Pooran: The West Indies batter is in red-hot form as he played a brilliant knock of 67 runs in the 2nd T20I match.
Tilak Varma: The 20-year-old is in great form and his batting is proving to be crucial for Team India in the middle phase. He struck an unbeaten 49 in the last match to ensure that India crossed the finishing line.
Shimron Hetmyer: He is yet to play a crucial knock in the series, he will be keen to perform for his team in the crucial match.
The fourth T20I match between India and the West Indies is going to take place on Saturday at the Central Broward Regional Park.
In order to keep the five-match T20I series alive, India needs to win the fourth T20I match, as the West Indies have already won two matches in the series.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023 Tickets Go On Sale In This Country - Details Inside