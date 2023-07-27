WI Vs IND: Virat Kohli Eyes Huge Milestone Ahead Of First ODI
27 Jul, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Former India captain Virat Kohli needs 102 more runs to complete 13,000 runs in ODI cricket.
Kohli is currently 5th highest run-getter in ODIs with 12,898 runs with 46 centuries.
The Indian run machine has a stunning average of 57.32 in 274 matches.
The right-handed batsman will become the fastest batter to reach 13,000 runs in ODI if he achieves this feat in this series.
The 34-year-old batter is the fourth highest run-getter in ODI cricket after following the legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting.
The 1st ODI match between India and West Indies will be played on July 27 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
Team has won the two match test series by 1-0 with second test being washed away due to rain.
