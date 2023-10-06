World Cup 2023 - Pakistan ODI Records in India
06 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
The Men in Green have played 45 matches so far in India.
The Pakistan cricket team has won 26 games so far in India.
The 1992 World Cup winner has lost 19 matches so far in India.
The win percentage of Pakistan is 57.8, which is the second best after Australia.
The Pakistan cricket team will start their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign on October 6 against the Netherlands.
The Pakistan vs Netherlands match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Men in Green skipper Babar Azam scored two half-centuries against New Zealand (80) and Australia (90) in the ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up fixtures.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ICC World Cup 2023: Top 5 Left-Arm Pacers To Watchout For