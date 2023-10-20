World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Leads India Stat Attack Against Bangladesh
Virat Kohli posted his 48th hundred in ODIs and his third in the World Cup and his first while chasing World Cups.
Virat Kohli is now just one short of Sachin Tendulkar's world record of 49 tons.
Virat Kohli extended his tally of hundreds while chasing to 23 in 95 innings in ODIs, his aggregate being 5691 with an average of 90.33.
Virat Kohli now has 212 fifty-plus scores in 567 innings in International Cricket, passing the 211 in 617 innings by Jacques Kallis.
He also joins the Elite Club as just three batters are ahead of him who have posted more such innings that Virat Kohli - Sachin Tendulkar (264), Ricky Ponting (217) and Kumar Sangakkara (216).
Virat Kohli beacame the first batter to hit 40 hundreds in a winning cause in 167 innings in ODIs.
Virat Kohli's career average of 58.0 while aggregating 13342 runs in 273 innings is a record in ODIs (minimum qualification: 3000 runs).
