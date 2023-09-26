World Cup Captains Of Pakistan From 1975 Till Now- In Pics
From 1975 to 1979 Asif Iqbal captained the Pakistan cricket team.
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan captained the Pakistan cricket team in 1983, 1987, and won their first-ever World Cup in 1992 under his captaincy.
Pakistan's master class reverse swing bowler, Wasim Akram captained the Pakistan team in 1996 and 1999.
Pakistan's pace sensation, Waqar Younis captained the team in 2003.
Inzamam ul Haq captained the Pakistan cricket team in 2007.
Shahid Afridi captained the Pakistan team in 2011.
Former top order batsman, Misbah ul Haq captained the Pakistan team in 2015.
Sarfaraz Ahmed captained the Pakistan team in 2019. Under his great captaincy Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy.
Currently leading the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam is known for his impeccable batting style. Babar Azam is the No.1 ICC ODI Batsman.
