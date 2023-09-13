World Of Cricket: Top 10 Funny Memes Who Got Viral Overnight
13 Sep, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
10. Hum Jeet Gaye when India wins any intriguing game.
9.'Beta tumse naa ho payega' meme from Indian fans when Pakistan loses a big game.
8. SRK Kal Ho Naa Ho meme after India loses any knockout games in ICC events.
7. Neechey se chack kar Virat meme for RCB fans during the Indian Premier League (IPL).
6. Lagaan run out meme after Ravichandran Ashwin mankads Jos Buttler in the 2019 IPL.
5. The Rock and Yuzvendra Chahal meme for the comparison between the Indian cricket team's performance in bilateral series and World Cup.
4.'Oye chuna laga diya' for Indian cricket team fans after India's elimination from the T20 World Cup 2022.
3.'Miracle miracle' for Pakistan cricket team supporters after South Africa's defeat to The Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022
2. Jalwa hai humara yahan (the Australian team in ICC tournaments)
1. Disappointed fan from Pakistan vs Australia in the 2019 World Cup
According to the weather forecast, there is a high probability of rain in the match PAK vs SL Super 4.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Asia Cup 2023: PAK vs SL Head To Head; All You Need To Know