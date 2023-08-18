Virat Kohli: Modern-day great Kohli also known for his dressing style and attractive physique

18 Aug, 2023

Sunny Daud

KL Rahul: India's wicket-keeper batter also comes in the list.

Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder is also known for his stylish appearance and energetic personality.

Shadab Khan: Pakistani cricketer, is admired for his youthful looks, charming smile, and dynamic playing style. He has gained popularity among fans, especially in Pakistan

Faf du Plessis: The RCB captain is also known for his attractive looks, charming smile and unique physique

Kane Williamson: Apart from his game New Zealand skipper is known for his attractive looks and calmness.

Jos Buttler: He is also considered the most handsome personality in cricket

Trent Boult: New Zealand pacer is one of the most handsome cricketers in the World.

David Warner: Australia opener David Warner is one of the most stylish cricketers.

