Virat Kohli: Modern-day great Kohli also known for his dressing style and attractive physique
KL Rahul: India's wicket-keeper batter also comes in the list.
Glenn Maxwell: The Australian all-rounder is also known for his stylish appearance and energetic personality.
Shadab Khan: Pakistani cricketer, is admired for his youthful looks, charming smile, and dynamic playing style. He has gained popularity among fans, especially in Pakistan
Faf du Plessis: The RCB captain is also known for his attractive looks, charming smile and unique physique
Kane Williamson: Apart from his game New Zealand skipper is known for his attractive looks and calmness.
Jos Buttler: He is also considered the most handsome personality in cricket
Trent Boult: New Zealand pacer is one of the most handsome cricketers in the World.
David Warner: Australia opener David Warner is one of the most stylish cricketers.
