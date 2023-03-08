Meg Lanning scored 70 off 42 deliveries to take her side to 211.
Jess Jonassen was the Player of the Match for her all-round abilities. She picked up 3 wickets and scored 42 off 20 balls.
DC's Marizanne Kapp bowled the only maiden over of the match.
Tahlia McGrath's valiant knock of 90 off 50 deliveries went in vain as UP lost the match by 42 runs.
Delhi players celebrate after they become the second team so far to win consecutive matches in the WPL.
