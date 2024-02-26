WPL 2024: Meet RCB All-Rounder Asha Shobhana
Asha Sobhana Joy from Kerala became the first Indian bowler to take a fifer in the two seasons of WPL.
Asha Sobhana achieved this feat in RCB’s first match in WPL 2024 against UP Warriorz
The franchise bought her for 10 lakhs in the auction last season, and she took five wickets in five matches at an economy of 8.35.
She saw Sachin go berserk against Australia, and she decided to become a cricketer.
She saw Neetu David bowl in an international game on Doordarshan channel, and it was her first introduction to women’s cricket.
Her stellar performance in the 2012–13 T20 season helped her get a place in the Railways side, and she played for Railways for more than a decade.
