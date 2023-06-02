WTC 2023 Final: Key Battles To Watch Out
Kohli vs Starc: Mitchell Starc has only dismissed Kohli 3 times in 12 Tests. Hence, Kohli will look to overpower him during India vs Australia clash.
Shami vs Smith: Indian pacer will look to change his record against Smith as the Aussie batter has scored 209 runs at an average of 137.0 in 6 matches against him. Shami got rid of him for just one time.
The captains clash will be interesting to watch out for as Rohit has slammed Cummins for 155 runs at an average of 36.0, Aussie has managed to dismiss Sharma 3 times across 6 Tests.
Ravichandran Ashwin vs Steve Smith will be the battle to watch out for as Ashwin is the first-ever bowler to dismiss Smith twice for a duck in Tests.
Cheteshwar Pujara vs Nathan Lyon will be the key battle to watch out for as the Aussies want to get rid of him.
Ravindra Jadeja vs Marnus Labuschagne will be the key battle to watch out in WTC 2023 Final.
