How Can India Outsmart Australia In WTC Final
25 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
India will be playing Australia in the World Test Championship final at the Oval from June 7 to 11 in London.
Majority of the Indian players selected for the WTC final have been playing in IPL 2023 and are having proper game time. In contrast, few Australian cricketers are playing County cricket.
Australia's decision not to play any practice games ahead of the WTC final against India may backfire, just like the way in the recently-concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy.
Australians have faced dificulty in playing against Ravichandran Aswin and Ravindra Jadeja, a fact that was on display in BGT 2023.
Star Australian players like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have not played cricket after their tour of India and are out of match practice. That would India give an advantage.
Reportedly, both Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Marsh are caryying niggles and did not have much match practice off late.
India are playing their second consecutive WTC final while Australia will be making their maiden appearance in the mega summit clash.
The last time India played at the Oval, they won against England by 157 runs. India have won two, lost five and drew seven Tests at this venue.
