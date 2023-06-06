WTC Final 2023, IND Vs AUS: 6 Facts Before Mega Clash
06 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
The WTC 2023 final between India and Australia will be played with the Dukes ball.
Weather forecast: Spotty showers expected on Day 4, mostly sunny on other days.
What happens if the IND vs AUS Test is drawn or tied? Trophy will be shared
There is a reserve day in place in case any days gets washed out.
This will be the first time a Test match is being played at the Oval in June.
What's the prize money in WTC final 2023? Winners get $1.6 million and runners-up get $800,000
India are playing their second WTC final while for Australia, it is their first.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Popular Social Media Platforms