WTC Final 2023, IND Vs AUS: 6 Facts Before Mega Clash

06 Jun, 2023

Koushik Paul

The WTC 2023 final between India and Australia will be played with the Dukes ball.

Weather forecast: Spotty showers expected on Day 4, mostly sunny on other days.

What happens if the IND vs AUS Test is drawn or tied? Trophy will be shared

There is a reserve day in place in case any days gets washed out.

This will be the first time a Test match is being played at the Oval in June.

What's the prize money in WTC final 2023? Winners get $1.6 million and runners-up get $800,000

India are playing their second WTC final while for Australia, it is their first.

