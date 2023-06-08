WTC Final 2023, IND Vs AUS, Day 1: 5 Talking Points
07 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Rohit Sharma won the toss and sent Australia to bat first in the WTC final 2023 at the Oval.
Like in most games, Mohammed Siraj gave India the breakthrough when he had Usman Khawaja caught behind in he fourth over. Khawaja was out for nought.
Steve Smith is a big match player and along with Travis Head, stood tall against the Indians. Smith is batting on 95 at Day 1 stumps.
When India prepared for the likes of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawana; Travis Head came out of syllabus to torment the Indian bowlers with 146 not out.
In the four-prolonged pace attack, Mohammed Siraj emerged as the most economical (3.50) bowler. He also took a wicket and conceded 67 runs in his 19 overs.
The biggest talking point of the WTC final was the exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin from the Indian playing XI. Ashwin is top-ranked Test bowler at the moment.
Australia will start Day 2 of the WTC final 2023 at 327/3 with both Travis Head and Steve Smith in the middle.
