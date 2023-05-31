WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: India's Road To Final
31 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
India drew with England 2-2 in the first series of the 2021-23 WTC Cycle.
India defeated New Zealand 1-0 in the 2-match home series in 2021.
India lost to South Africa 1-2 in the 3-match Test Series in South Africa in 2022.
India white-washed Sri Lanka 2-0 in a home series in 2022.
India got the better off hosts Bangladesh 2-0 in the 2-match Test series in 2022.
India got the better of their WTC Final opponent, Australia 2-1 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in 2023. Men in Blue finished behind Australia to qualify for the Final.
Cheteshwar Pujara has been India's top scorer in the ongoing cycle. He scored 887 runs in 16 matches.
Ravichandran Ashwin has been the third-highest wicket-taker and India's top wicket-taker of the ongoing cycle. He has scalped 61 wickets in 13 matches so far.
The Final of the World Test Championship 2023 will be played at the Kia Oval from 7th June onwards.
India lost the inaugural World Test Championship Final in 2021 against New Zealand.
