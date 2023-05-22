WTC Final 2023: India's Likely Bowling Attack Vs Australia
22 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
India will be playing Australia in the World Test Championship final from June 7 at The Oval.
This is the second consecutive time India will be playing the WTC final. Australia are playing in their maiden WTC final.
Considering the pace friendly conditions at the Oval, fast bowlers will play a big role for both teams.
Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami make their own way into the Indian playing XI.
With Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wrecking havoc against Australia BGT 2023, India are likely to go with two spinners.
Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur will vie for the third pacer's slot. Unadkat is race against time as he is recovering from a shoulder injury.
Both Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur haven't bowled cosnsistently in IPL 2023 and it is unclear how fit they are to play a five-day game.
In case, neither of Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat get fit before the game, India may consider playing Mukesh Kumar who is on standby.
Mukesh Kumar has been in tremendous form in IPL 2023 for Delhi Capitals.
