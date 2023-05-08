Rohit Sharma will be leading the team. The captain is one of the most consistent performers in the WTC23 cycle slamming 700 runs.
Shubman Gill will join Rohit to open the innings for India as the batter will give a promising start.
Cheteshwar Pujara's Test experience will help India and the batter will be the trouble for Aussies in London.
Virat Kohli holds a massive record against Australia scoring 1979 runs in 24 Test matches that includes 8 centuries. He will be a vital cog for India.
Anjikya Rahane made a comeback in the Test squad after 2022. The experienced batter is in lethal form in the ongoing IPL for CSK.
Considering his current form, Ravindra Jadeja will play a crucial role as he is the only left-handed batter in India's top seven.
In the absence of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, KS Bharat will be the wicket-keeper for India in the WTC final.
Shardul Thakur will likely play as he holds a decent record in England as he picked up 8 wickets in three Tests and scored two half-centuries in English conditions.
Siraj is in lethal form and the pacer also picked up 31 wickets in 13 matches in the current cycle WTC cycle. He will be the player to watch out against Australia.
In the absence of injured Bumrah, Mohammad Shami will lead the pace attack. He played 13 Tests in England conditions and picked up 38 wickets.
Experienced Umesh Yadav will likely play in the WTC final as the bowler is experienced in English conditions.
