WWE: 10 Wrestlers Who Became Hollywood Superstars
27 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
Kevin Nash: He appeared in popular films like 'The Punisher', 'John Wick' and 'Magic Mike'.
John Cena: The 15-time WWE World Champion acted in films like 'Bumblebee', 'Blockers' and 'Trainwreck'.
Batista: He secured roles in 'The Man with Iron Fists' and 'Drax The Destroyer'.
Andre The Giant: He acted in films like 'Conan the Destroyer', 'Micki & Maude', 'The Princess Bride' and much more.
Hulk Hogan made an early move into acting with a memorable appearance in Rocky III.
Kane: He played the role of psychopathic Jacod Goodnight in horror movie 'See No Evil'.
Jesse Ventura: He starred in films such as 'Predator' and 'The Running Man' (both released in 1987 alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger).
Stone Cold Steve Austin: He made his mark in 'The Longest Yard' and WWE produced 'The Condemned'.
The Rock: He was seen popular films like 'Jumanji', 'Pain & Gain' and is a regular face in 'Fast & Furious' series.
Triple H: While managing WWE, he also acted in films like Blade: Trinity (2004), Relative Strangers (2006) and more.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Footballers With Most Goals In 2023