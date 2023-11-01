WWE Crown Jewel 2023 - All You Need To Know
The Crown Jewel will take place on November 4.
India fans can watch WWE Crown Jewel 2023 at 10:30 PM
Indian fans can also watch the action on the Sony LIV app.
John Cena will take on Bloodline's enforcer Solo Sikoa
Seth Rollins will defend his WWE Heavyweight title against Drew McIntyre for the first time.
Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship title against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler in a Fatal Five-Way Match.
The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against the Megastar LA Knight.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ODI World Cup 2023: Trent Boult vs South Africa Stats