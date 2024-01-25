John Cena Education Qualification

25 Jan, 2024

Nikhil

John Cena is hailed as one greatest WWE wrestlers of all time

Cena started his schooling in Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts

He later got transferred to the Crushing Academy in Massachusetts, USA

He went to the Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts

He used to study exercise physiology and body movement.

Cena was also an NCAA Division III All-American center and was the captain on their football team.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shoaib Malik’s First Marriage: Know Ayesha Siddiqui, Pakistan Cricketer's Wife Before Sania Mirza

 Find Out More