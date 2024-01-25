John Cena Education Qualification
John Cena is hailed as one greatest WWE wrestlers of all time
Cena started his schooling in Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts
He later got transferred to the Crushing Academy in Massachusetts, USA
He went to the Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts
He used to study exercise physiology and body movement.
Cena was also an NCAA Division III All-American center and was the captain on their football team.
