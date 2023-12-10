Big Moments From WWE NXT Deadline PPV

10 Dec, 2023

Nikhil

Axiom beats Nathan Frazer in an exciting match

CM Punk arrives at NXT and meets with Shawn Michaels

Dragon Lee beats Dominik Mysterio to become the new North American Champion

Carmelo Hayes defeats Lexis King after a hard fought battle

Blair Davenport wins the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge

Trick Williams wins the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge

Kiana James beats Roxanne Perez in a steal cage match

Ilja Dragunov beats Baron Corbin in the Main Event to retain his NXT Championship

