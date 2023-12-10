Big Moments From WWE NXT Deadline PPV
Axiom beats Nathan Frazer in an exciting match
CM Punk arrives at NXT and meets with Shawn Michaels
Dragon Lee beats Dominik Mysterio to become the new North American Champion
Carmelo Hayes defeats Lexis King after a hard fought battle
Blair Davenport wins the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge
Trick Williams wins the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge
Kiana James beats Roxanne Perez in a steal cage match
Ilja Dragunov beats Baron Corbin in the Main Event to retain his NXT Championship
