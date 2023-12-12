Big Moments From WWE Raw December 11 2023 Episode
McIntyre vs Uso kicked off Raw. Drew cheated his way to earn another win over Jey.
Rhea Ripley defeated Maxxine Dupri quite easily. The match ends with a stare down between the Eradicator and Ivy Nile.
CM Punk joins the red brand.
Things Get Intense Between Seth Rollins and CM Punk.
Bronson Reed beats Ivar in an exciting match.
Judgement Day kicks Out R-Truth. Creed Brothers come to make the save.
Becky Lynch confronts Nia Jax.
Miz and DIY beat the Imperium.
Main event between Cody Rhodes and Shunsuke Nakamura ends in disqualification. Nakamura closes the show with a Kinshasa on Rhodes.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate 6th Marrige Anniversary