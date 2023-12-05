Big Moments From WWE Raw December 4 2023 Episode

05 Dec, 2023

Nikhil

McIntyre vs Sami kicked off Raw. Drew wins the match and attacks Sami later on at backstage too

Nia Jax beats her former tag partner Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch confronts Nia Jax after the match

DIY beat Imperium in a two-out-of-three fall match

Cody Rhodes addresses the attack from Shinsuke Nakamura

Cody Rhodes will face Shinsuke Nakamura one-on-one next week

Creed Brothers get a win over the Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh)

Seth Rollins defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso in the Main Event

Seth successfully defends his title against Jey in an exciting main event

Drew McIntyre attacks both Jey and Seth after the match

