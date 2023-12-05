Big Moments From WWE Raw December 4 2023 Episode
McIntyre vs Sami kicked off Raw. Drew wins the match and attacks Sami later on at backstage too
Nia Jax beats her former tag partner Shayna Baszler
Becky Lynch confronts Nia Jax after the match
DIY beat Imperium in a two-out-of-three fall match
Cody Rhodes addresses the attack from Shinsuke Nakamura
Cody Rhodes will face Shinsuke Nakamura one-on-one next week
Creed Brothers get a win over the Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh)
Seth Rollins defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso in the Main Event
Seth successfully defends his title against Jey in an exciting main event
Drew McIntyre attacks both Jey and Seth after the match
