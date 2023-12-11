Segments To Watch Out For On WWE Raw December 11 Episode
CM Punk to make a decision on joining Raw or SmackDown
Cody Rhodes to go one-on-one against Shinsuke Nakamura
Drew McIntyre to face Main Event Jey Uso
Rhea Ripley to face Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match
Becky Lynch will likely call out Nia Jax
Gunther can have his next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship
Dominik Mysterio to confront Judgement Day for not having his back against Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline
