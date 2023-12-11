Segments To Watch Out For On WWE Raw December 11 Episode

11 Dec, 2023

Nikhil

CM Punk to make a decision on joining Raw or SmackDown

Cody Rhodes to go one-on-one against Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew McIntyre to face Main Event Jey Uso

Rhea Ripley to face Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match

Becky Lynch will likely call out Nia Jax

Gunther can have his next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship

Dominik Mysterio to confront Judgement Day for not having his back against Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline

Thanks For Reading!

Next: South Africa Cricketers' Wives Who Will Make Heads Turn!

 Find Out More