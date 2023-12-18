Segments To Watch Out For On WWE Raw December 18 Episode

18 Dec, 2023

Nikhil

The upcoming episode of Raw will be live from the Wells Fargo Arena, Iowa in US

Judgement Day will defend their titles against Creed Brothers

CM Punk can make an appearance

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will defend their tag titles against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

Drew McIntyre can target Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Title

Miz can officially become the next challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental title

Cody Rhodes can again face Shinsuke Nakamura

