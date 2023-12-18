Segments To Watch Out For On WWE Raw December 18 Episode
The upcoming episode of Raw will be live from the Wells Fargo Arena, Iowa in US
Judgement Day will defend their titles against Creed Brothers
CM Punk can make an appearance
Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will defend their tag titles against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter
Drew McIntyre can target Seth Rollins and the World Heavyweight Title
Miz can officially become the next challenger for Gunther's Intercontinental title
Cody Rhodes can again face Shinsuke Nakamura
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IPL Auction 2024: Indian Domestic Cricketers To Watch Out For