Segments To Watch Out For On WWE Raw December 4 Episode
Monday Night Raw will be live from MVP Arena in Albany on December 4
Cody Rhodes will address the attack from Shinsuke Nakamura
DIY vs Imperium in two out of three falls match
Nia Jax to go one-on-one against Shayna Baszler
Drew McIntyre will face Sami Zayn
Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight title against Jey Uso
CM Punk's presence is not official for this episode
