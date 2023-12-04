Segments To Watch Out For On WWE Raw December 4 Episode

04 Dec, 2023

Monday Night Raw will be live from MVP Arena in Albany on December 4

Cody Rhodes will address the attack from Shinsuke Nakamura

DIY vs Imperium in two out of three falls match

Nia Jax to go one-on-one against Shayna Baszler

Drew McIntyre will face Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight title against Jey Uso

CM Punk's presence is not official for this episode

