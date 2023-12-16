Big Moments From December 15 2023 WWE SmackDown Episode
Bloodline Kicks Off The Show. Roman Reigns Acknowledges Solo Sikoa As Next Tribal Chief
Randy Orton Confronts Roman Reigns and challenges him for a match at Royal Rumble
Carmelo Hayes beat Grayson Waller to advance in US Championship tournament
Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory in an exciting match and will now face Hayes next week
Randy Orton beat Jimmy Uso in the main event as LA Knight help him taking out Solo
Roman comes out and attack both Randy and LA Knight
AJ Styles rescues Randy and Knight from Bloodline
Styles attacks LA Knight to close the show and now Roman is likely to face Randy, Styles and Knight at Royal Rumble
