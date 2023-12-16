Big Moments From December 15 2023 WWE SmackDown Episode

16 Dec, 2023

Bloodline Kicks Off The Show. Roman Reigns Acknowledges Solo Sikoa As Next Tribal Chief

Randy Orton Confronts Roman Reigns and challenges him for a match at Royal Rumble

Carmelo Hayes beat Grayson Waller to advance in US Championship tournament

Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory in an exciting match and will now face Hayes next week

Randy Orton beat Jimmy Uso in the main event as LA Knight help him taking out Solo

Roman comes out and attack both Randy and LA Knight

AJ Styles rescues Randy and Knight from Bloodline

Styles attacks LA Knight to close the show and now Roman is likely to face Randy, Styles and Knight at Royal Rumble

