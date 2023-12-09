Big Moments From December 9 2023 WWE SmackDown Tribute To Troops Episode
2024 Grammy-nominated artists The War And Treaty kick off show with their song
Santos Escobar beats Dragon Lee to qualify into the next round of United States Championship tournament
Cody Rhodes pays special 'Tribute to the Troops'
CM Punk returns to SmackDown
CM Punk Addresses Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Bloodline, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins
Bobby Lashley beats returning Karrion Kross to advance into the next round
Asuka pins Charlotte with the help of Bayley's distraction
Randy Orton and LA Knight beat the Bloodline in the Main Event
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most 4s In A Calendar Year In ODIs