Big Moments From December 9 2023 WWE SmackDown Tribute To Troops Episode

09 Dec, 2023

Nikhil

2024 Grammy-nominated artists The War And Treaty kick off show with their song

Santos Escobar beats Dragon Lee to qualify into the next round of United States Championship tournament

Cody Rhodes pays special 'Tribute to the Troops'

CM Punk returns to SmackDown

CM Punk Addresses Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Bloodline, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Bobby Lashley beats returning Karrion Kross to advance into the next round

Asuka pins Charlotte with the help of Bayley's distraction

Randy Orton and LA Knight beat the Bloodline in the Main Event

