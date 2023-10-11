WWE: The Legend Undertaker Makes Astonishing Return At NXT
WWE brought a big show to fans on October 10 of NXT, The Undertaker's return was not officially announced but he showed up anyway.
Bron Breakker called The Undertaker an 'old timer'.
Then the American Badass rode his motorcycle to the ring.
The Undertaker told Bron Breakker that there will always be a bigger and badder badass, and he just met the baddest of them all.
Then Undertaker said that he's been watching Bron for a long time, and "you're going to be a very special talent, it's just one thing, it ain't today."
The Undertaker hit Breakker and proceeded to nail him with a iconic signature move 'chokeslam'.
