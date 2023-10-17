WWE: Top 10 Most Memorable Unscripted Moments

10. Mankind Picks Up The Rock's Glasses - The Rock was serious and often became annoyed with Mankind. The latter was simply trying to get The Rock to like him.
9. Brawl for All Tournament - One of the most ridiculous concepts in WWE history was the Brawl for All tournament held in the summer of 1998.
8. CM Punk's Pipebomb Promo - CM Punk first rose to prominence in the summer of 2011 after he delivered what has since been dubbed his Pipebomb promo.
7. Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon Can't Break the Glass - Such instance occurred in a street fight between Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon at King of the Ring 2001.
6. MSG Curtain Call - In early 1996, it was well known that Diesel and Razor Ramon would be leaving WWE for more lucrative contracts in WCW.
5. Vince McMahon Blows out His Quads - In 2005, John Cena and Batista were final two participants in the Rumble match, but they went over the ropes at the same time, prompting Vince McMahon to strut angrily to the ring.
4. Jerry 'The King' Lawler Suffers a Heart Attack on Raw - On September 10, 2012, Night Raw, WWE announcer Jerry "The King" Lawler had suffered a heart attack.
3. Jake "The Snake' Roberts' Cobra Makes a Meal out of 'Macho Man' Randy Savage - An unscripted moment involving the snake on a late 1991 episode of Superstars of Wrestling garnered Roberts major heat.
2. Daniel Puder Nearly Breaks Kurt Angle's Arm during the latte's WWE heyday back in 2004.
1. Montreal Screwjob - The Screwjob occurred at the Survivor Series 1997 pay-per-view in Montreal during a match between then-WWE Champion Bret "Hitman" Hart and Shawn Michaels.
