WWE: Top 10 Roman Reigns Matches
10. Roman Reigns vs John Cena (No Mercy 2017)
9. The Shield vs Evolution (Extreme Rules 2014)
8. Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose (Battleground 2016)
7. Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan (Fastlane 2015)
6. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar vs Dean Ambrose (Fastlane 2016)
5. The Shield vs The Wyatt Family (Elimination Chamber 2014)
4. Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens (Royal Rumble 2017)
3. The Shield vs Ryback and Team Hell No (TLC 2012)
2. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 31)
1. Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles (Extreme Rules 2016)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: How Can NZ, PAK, AFG Face India In ICC World Cup 2023 Semis ? - Scenarios EXPLAINED