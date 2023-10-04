WWE: Top 10 Wrestlers With Most WrestleMania Matches In History
04 Oct, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
The Undertaker - 'The Phenom' tops the list with 27 matches at WrestleMania
Triple H - 'The Game' strikes at number two with 23 matches.
Randy Orton - 'The Viper' comes at number three with 18 matches.
Kane - 'The Big Red Machine' take his name on the list with 17 matches.
Shawn Michaels - Michaels comes at number five with 17 matches at WrestleMania.
John Cena - On number six John Cena enters the list with 16 matches.
The Big Show - 'World's Largest Athelete' strikes at number seven with 15 matches at WrestleMania.
Bret Hart - Bret Hart also comes up in the list with 14 matches at WrestleMania.
Chris Jerico - WWE Superstar Chris Jerico had 14 matches at WrestleMania.
Edge - WWE Wrestler Edge shows up in the list with 14 matches at WrestleMania.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ICC World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ : Jos Buttler vs Trent Boult ODI Stats Comparison