WWE: Top 5 Wrestlers With Most Expensive Houses
1. The Miz - WWE superstar 'The Miz' pins down a massive mansion in Westlake Village.
Professional Wrestler The Miz, have slammed down $6.4 million on an English manor-style home in Westlake Village.
2. The Rock - The Rock is not only one of the most successful WWE superstars of all time.
He currently owns 13,700 square foot, $4.5 million home in the Landmark Ranch Estates of Fort Lauderdale.
3. John Cena - The opulence of Cena's house was there for everyone to see in an episode of Total Divas.
The five-bedroom and four-bathroom house purchased in January 2005, is worth approximately $4 million today.
4. CM Punk - He purchased the condo back in 2010 and it also has a movie theatre room, bedroom that has heated floors, a wine cellar and a playroom loft.
Talking about real estate, CM Punk resides in Los Angeles' Los Feliz neighborhood and owns a $4 million home there.
5. Big Show - You might assume that a big man like Big Show would need a big house to live in and that assumption is pretty much spot on.
The Big Show's $3.7 million French Manor style home has six rooms with a spa and pool.
