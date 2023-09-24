WWE: Top Five Most Educated Superstars
5. Dolph Ziggler - The former World Champion has an impressive educational background having graduated from Kent University.
4. Wade Barret - Wade Barrett is the most obvious example of someone who looks like he thinks with his fists rather than with his head. He even worked in a science laboratory before embarking on his voyage of violence.
3. Michelle McCool - McCool earned herself a Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from Florida State University and used it to actually pursue a career in teaching once she hung up her wrestling boots for good.
2. David Otunga - Otunga was embarking on the kind of educational journey few can dream of. He went to Law School at the prestigious Harvard Law School and graduated to pass the bar in Illinois, going on to become a full-time lawyer.
1. Xavier Woods - The New Day star is currently pursuing his PhD in Psychology in addition to his duties as a professional wrestler and aims to become the first-ever WWE superstar to hold a PhD in the history of the business.
Interesting Fact: Bret Hart is the wrestler with most career wins in the WWE, He won 1882 matches.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Runs For India Each ODI World Cup