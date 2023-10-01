WWE: Undertaker's Top 5 Iconic Matches At WrestleMania
5. The Undertaker vs AJ Styles – WrestleMania 36 (2020), End of The Undertaker’s historic career, he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.
4. The Undertaker vs Randy Orton – WrestleMania 21 (2005), Seasoned veteran against future WWE legend. This one had all the makings of a classic.
3. The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 26 (2010), Shawn Michaels put his career on the line when he took a rematch against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.
2. The Undertaker vs Triple H – WrestleMania 28 (2012), When The Undertaker took on Triple H at WrestleMania 28 inside Hell in a Cell, carnage was guaranteed.
1. The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania 25 (2009), Arguably the greatest WrestleMania match of all time. Throughout its entirety, fans were on the edge of their seats.
Interesting Fact: The Undertaker had a longest winning streak of 21-0 in the WrestleMania history.
The moment when Brock Lesner ended the legendary streak the reaction of the crowd was stunned.
