Fastest T20 Fifties By Indian Players - Check Details
12 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Several Indian players have lit international cricket and IPL with their power-hitting enroute to record-making feats.
Yuvraj Singh scored a half-century in just 12 balls against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup.
Yashasvi Jaiswal became the latest Indian T20 sensation after his 13-ball fifty against KKR in IPL 2023.
Then playing for Punjab Kings, KL Rahul scored the fastest fifty in IPL when he hit a 14-ball half-century against Delhi Capitals in 2018.
Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, Yusuf Pathan scored a 15-ball fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2014 edition.
Former Chennai Super Kings allrounder Suresh Raina scored a 16-ball fifty against Punjab Kings in 2014 edition.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: How to Check Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Online?