IND vs ENG: Youngest Indian To Score Test 200
03 Feb, 2024
Koushik Paul
Vinod Kambli (224) - 21y 35d vs England (1993)
Vinod Kambli (227) - 21y 55d vs Zimbabwe (1993)
Sunil Gavaskar (220) - 21y 283d vs West Indies (1971)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (209) - 22y 37d vs England (2024)
Yashasvi Jaiswal took 10 innings to reach his maiden double hundred in Tests. He has only one hundred before this double century.
Yashasvi Jaiswal also became the fourth Indian left-hander to score a double century in Tests after former captain Sourav Ganguly, Vinod Kambli and Gautam Gambhir.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was finally dismissed for 209 while trying to hit James Anderson out of the park.
MixCollage-02-Feb-2024-10-16-PM-2232
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Indian Cricketers Who Are Fathers Of Beautiful Daughters