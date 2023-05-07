Yashasvi Jaiswal is in lethal form the opener is a game-changer and after the last clash, he will be more confident.
Jos Buttler has already scored 297 runs in 10 matches so far, it will be interesting the watch him play against SRH.
Rahul Tripathi also comes to the list as he already scored 190 runs in 9 matches so far.
Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling will be the trouble for SRH, the spinner has already scalped 13 wickets in 10 matches.
Mayank Markande will be the player to watch out for as he already picked up 11 in just 7 matches.
Experienced Ravichandran Ashwin is the best bowler for RR this season. He has 13 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 20.
Aiden Markram has scored 173 runs and also picked up a wicket. He is capable of scoring big runs in the middle order.
