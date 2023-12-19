Year Ender 2023: Top 10 Most Moments in IPL 2023
19 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
CSK skipper MS Dhoni did a lap of honour around the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to thank the home crowd for their immense support during the IPL 2023.
RCB's star batter Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to get to 7,000 runs in IPL history.
Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan celebrates his first ever hat-trick in the IPL. He achieved this fear during the GT vs. KKR match.
Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed the tonne in the 1000th IPL match against Mumbai Indians.
Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh smashed five consecutive sixes in the last over to win the match against the Gujarat Titans.
Rajasthan Royals getting bundled out for 59 against RCB will be remembered for a long time.
MS Dhoni is hugging Ravindra Jadeja after CSK won the IPL 2023 trophy.
Delhi Capitals team management hung Rishab Pant’s number 17 jersey in their dugout to pay tribute as he couldn't participate in the IPL 2023 due to his horrific accident in December 2022.
Indian opener Subman Gill hit three centuries in the IPL 2023, clinching his first ever Orange Cap in the tournament.
One of the most memorable moments in the history of the IPL will be Virat Kohli’s verbal tussle with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most Expensive Player Bought By Each Franchise In IPL