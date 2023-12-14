Year Ender 2023 - Top 10 Most Popular Sports In World This Year
14 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Association football (Soccer): Estimated fans 4 billion
Cricket: Estimated fans 2.6 billion
Hockey: Estimated fans 2 billion
Tennis: Estimated fans 1.2 Billion
Volleyball: Estimated fans 900 million
Table tennis: Estimated fans 875 million
Basketball: Estimated fans 825 million
Baseball: Estimated fans 500 million
Rugby: Estimated fans 475 million
Golf: Estimated fans 450 million
