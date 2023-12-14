Year Ender 2023 - Top 10 Most Popular Sports In World This Year

14 Dec, 2023

Utkarsh Rathour

Association football (Soccer): Estimated fans 4 billion

Cricket: Estimated fans 2.6 billion

Hockey: Estimated fans 2 billion

Tennis: Estimated fans 1.2 Billion

Volleyball: Estimated fans 900 million

Table tennis: Estimated fans 875 million

Basketball: Estimated fans 825 million

Baseball: Estimated fans 500 million

Rugby: Estimated fans 475 million

Golf: Estimated fans 450 million

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Most International Hundreds Among Active Players

 Find Out More