Year Ender 2023: Top 7 IPL Records in 2023
IPL 2023 witnessed the most sixes (1124) ever in a tournament.
The most number of fifties (153) slammed in IPL 2023.
IPL 2023 also witnessed the most centuries (12).
Yashasvi Jaiswal created history in IPL 2023 by smashing the fastest fifty in 13 balls against KKR.
IPL 2023 have witnessed 200 plus score in 37 matches and this is all time high in a season.
Rinku Singh created history in IPL 2023 by smashing five sixes in a row and became the only player to score 28 runs in the last over while chasing.
In IPL 2023 teams chased 200-plus scores eight times.
