Year Ender 2023: Top 7 Rising Stars Of Indian Cricket In 2023
22 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Shubman Gill: He played 29 ODIs this year to score 1,584 with 5 centuries and 9 half-centuries. Gill was also the orange cap winner in the IPL 2023.
Yashasvi Jaiswal: The young opener has smashed 430 runs and 266 runs in the T20I and Test formats for the Indian side till now. Also, Jaiswal scored 625 runs to win IPL 2023.
Tilak Varma: The 21-year-old middle-order batter has already showcased talent in the Indian jersey. Tilak has smashed 310 runs in T20I with a strike rate of 141.55.
Rinku Singh: His six-hitting makes him a white-ball specialist for India in the near future.
Mukesh Kumar: His swing bowling and picking up key wickets make him a potential successor to the veteran swing bowlers.
Jitesh Sharma: His strike rate in the last four overs is impressive. He is definitely a player to keep an eye on.
Ravi Bishnoi: Bishnoi is regarded as the next big thing in Indian cricket in the bowling department. A few days ago, he was also the No. 1 T20I bowler in the ICC T20I rankings.
