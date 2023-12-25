Yearender 2023: Most ODI Centuries By Indian Batters

25 Dec, 2023

Koushik Paul

Virat Kohli: 24 Matches - 1377 Runs - 6 Hundreds

Shubman Gill: 29 Matches - 1584 Runs - 5 Hundreds

Shreyas Iyer: 19 Matches - 846 Runs - 3 Hundreds

Rohit Sharma: 26 Matches - 1255 Runs - 2 Hundreds

KL Rahul: 24 Matches - 1060 Runs - 2 Hundreds

19 hundreds were scored by Indian batters in 2023, joint-most for a side in a calendar year equaling their own record from 2017.

250 sixes were smashed by India in 2023 which make them the first team to reach the landmark in a calendar year in ODIs

