Yearender 2023: Most ODI Centuries By Indian Batters
25 Dec, 2023
Koushik Paul
Virat Kohli: 24 Matches - 1377 Runs - 6 Hundreds
Shubman Gill: 29 Matches - 1584 Runs - 5 Hundreds
Shreyas Iyer: 19 Matches - 846 Runs - 3 Hundreds
Rohit Sharma: 26 Matches - 1255 Runs - 2 Hundreds
KL Rahul: 24 Matches - 1060 Runs - 2 Hundreds
19 hundreds were scored by Indian batters in 2023, joint-most for a side in a calendar year equaling their own record from 2017.
250 sixes were smashed by India in 2023 which make them the first team to reach the landmark in a calendar year in ODIs
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most ODI Centuries Against Each Team