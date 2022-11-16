At 18, Spanish Gavi has already made a name for himself in Xavi's star-studded Barcelona line-up and would be vying for the young player award at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Gavi won the Kopa trophy at the 2022 Ballon d'Or gala in October.
Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr will be one of the youngest stars to look out for in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. With five goals and one assist so far this season, the 22-year-old Vinicius is in great form and will be crucial in Brazil quest for sixth title.
Nicknamed as 'Japanese MESSI', Takefusa Kubo is one of the brightest prospects to look out for at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Now at 21, with years of pro-football to his name, Kubo could make this World Cup his own in Qatar.
Three goals in four games so far at Manchester United, Brazilian Antony is in sharp focus as the FIFA World Cup 2022 draws near. Although Antony plays as an inverted winger at Manchester United, the 22-year-old is versatile enough to play across the front line.
Ever since Casemiro left Real Madrid, Aurelien Tchouameni has filled the void left by the Brazilian with the La Liga champions' defensive duties in safe hands. With several top players missing from France's squad in Qatar, head coach Didier Deschamps can vouch on Tchouameni at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
