Youngest Centurions On Test debut For India
13 Jul, 2023
Koushik Paul
18 years 329 days | Prithvi Shaw vs West Indies, Rajkot (2018)
20 years 126 days | Abbas Ali Baig vs England, Old Trafford (1959)
20 years 276 days | Gundappa Viswanath vs Australia, Kanpur (1969)
21 years 196 days | Yashasvi Jaiswal vs West Indies, Roseau (2023)
21 years 327 days | Mohammad Azharuddin vs England, Kolkata (1984)
Yashasvi Jaiswal is the 17th Indian to register a hundred on Test debut.
Yashasvi Jaiswal also became the third Indian opener to score a hundred on Test debut after Prithvi Shaw (2018) and Shikhar Dhawan (2013).
