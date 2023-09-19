Singh In King: A Look Back At Yuvraj Singh's Six Sixes In One Over

19 Sep, 2023

Koushik Paul

18.1: Yuvraj Singh hits Stuart Broad over cow corner.

18.2: He flicks off his legs and the ball arcs deep into the crowd beyond backward square leg.

18.3: He steps to leg and smashes the ball over extra cover.

18.4: Stuart Broad goes round the wicket, bowls a filthy wide full toss and Yuvraj steers it over backward point for a six.

18.5: He gets down on one knee and hits the ball over midwicket.

18.6: Yuvraj Singh leans back and smacks over wide mid-on.

Yuvraj Singh scored a 12-ball fifty, which is still the fastest half-century in T20I cricket.

