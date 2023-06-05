Ibrahimovic Retires; Fans Call it 'End of an Era'
05 Jun, 2023
Ankit Banerjee
Ibrahimovic, the legendary Swedish striker, announced his retirement from football at the age of 41.
Ibrahimovic, announced his retirement from football at the age of 41 after a game at San Siro.
"It's The moment to say goodbye to football, not just to you," the 41-year-old got emotional.
Zlatan began his professional career in 1999 with Malmo FF and headed for Ajax Amsterdam in 2001.
Swedish striker enjoyed a trophy-laden career featuring teams like Manchester United, Inter Milan, Milan, and Barcelona.
The legendary player scored 511 goals in 866 club games and 62 goals in 122 appearances for Sweden.
