The voting for the 119 seats will happen on November 30 and the poll result will be announced on December 3.
The nomination process in Telangana will begin from November 3, and November 15 will be the last date to withdraw from the electoral battle.
Major parties in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 include the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi), Congress, and BJP.
K Chandrasekhar Rao The national head of the BRS wants to become chief minister for a third term in a row. He also changed the name of his party to play a bigger role in national politics. KCR will run for office from two assembly districts: Gajwel and Kamareddy.
A Revanth Reddy, head of state PCC, Seethakka or Dansari Anasuya, tribal leader of Mulugu assembly district, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, leader of Congress Legislature Party and a Dalit, Capt. N. Uttamkumar Reddy, and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy are all reportedly CM contenders for the Congress party.
Candidates for the four seats of Nampally, Narsapur, Goshamahal, and Jangaon have been postponed; they will be made public later.
In 2018, the then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won by a large majority in the 119-member Telangana assembly. TRS won 88 seats, Congress got 21 seats, while the BJP got only one seat.
The ECI informed that there are 1,58,71,493 number of male voters and 1,58,43,339 number of female voters while the number of transgender voters stood at 2,557. It was also revealed that the number of voters has increased by 5.8 percent compared to January 2023.
BRS Manifesto: Social security pension, Rythu Bandhu scheme, Gas cylinder, Arogya Sri health scheme, Rice distribution and Housing.
The term of the current Telangana assembly ends on January 16, 2024.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Telangana Rainfall Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rains For Hyderabad