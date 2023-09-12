Check Telangana Weather Update Today
12 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Telangana from September 13.
Heavy rain lashed parts of Telangana’s Hyderabad on Sunday and Monday.
IMD predicted more spells of light rain for Hyderabad from September 13.
Telangana has received cumulative rainfall of 743.5 mm in this year's monsoon against normal rainfall of 738.6 mm.
IMD said UP, Andhra, Odisha, MP, and Chhattisgarh will receive downpours from Wednesday.
The IMD said in Central India, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning is expected.
Isolated instances of very heavy rainfall are likely to occur in Odisha Wednesday to Friday.
Konkan and Goa are likely to experience inclement weather conditions on Friday.
